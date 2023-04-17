NYC violent crime, DA Bragg under review by House GOP

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — Violent crime in New York City will be under review Monday as the House Judiciary Committee is set to hold a field hearing in lower Manhattan.

The hearing, led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the committee chairman, is expected to examine the policies in place by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office as well as hear testimony from the victims of these violent crimes.

However, before the hearing starts, a group of Democrats — including New York City Mayor Eric Adams — will hold a press conference where they will call the House hearing a “stunt hearing” about violent crime in Manhattan.

The hearing comes just two weeks after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg handed down an indictment on former President Donald Trump.

Republican committee members want to demonstrate as best they can that Bragg is wasting taxpayer money and resources on trying to convict Trump versus using that money to go after criminals who are causing mayhem in the city.

Bragg was invited to speak at Monday’s hearing, but he declined.

Jordan said Bragg fosters pro-crime, anti-victim policies and that he doesn’t like prosecuting violent crimes which he said has led to a significant surge in crime.

Last year was a record year for crime in NYC, with more than 170,000 felonies reported, according to the New York Police Department CompStat. However, the NYPD crime data also revealed that major felony crimes are slightly down for the first three months of this year over last year.

The NYPD reported that murders are down 9.9% year-over-year and the number of shooting victims is down 18.7% with shooting incidents down 23%. Robberies and rapes are also slightly down from last year.

However, felony assaults, car thefts and shoplifting are up over the last year.

Instead of Bragg bringing felony charges against Trump, Jordan said Bragg should be looking for ways to keep the city safe. Trump recently pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Jordan and other Republicans sent a letter to Bragg last month asking him to send documents related to the case and requested that he came to Washington to testify about what they call his “politically motivated decision to charge Trump.”

They also issued subpoenas for a former city prosecutor who oversaw the Trump case before Bragg took it over when he was elected in 2021.

Bragg filed a lawsuit last week asking a judge to invalidate the subpoenas.

In a recent Twitter post, Bragg said, “Don’t be fooled. The House GOP is coming to the safest big city in America for a political stunt. This hearing won’t engage in actual efforts to increase public safety such as supporting national gun legislation and shutting down the iron pipeline.”

Jordan also posted to Twitter, saying, “If New York City is the “safest big city in America,” then why are so many people leaving?”

The field hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m. ET.