NYPD lieutenant beaten by 2 men on subway in the Bronx: police

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – An NYPD lieutenant was assaulted as officers tried to clear a train in the Bronx during an argument Saturday, according to police.

The officers were responding to a radio call about a dispute over a knife at the 238th Street station around 9:45 p.m., police said. An MTA conductor told police that one of the four men on one of the trains was possibly armed with a knife, according to authorities.

One of the groups left the train at 231st Street, police said. While officers were clearing the trains at 238th Street, the lieutenant was punched by two men, according to authorities.

Police said the suspects ran onto the tracks to try to flee. Officers were able to catch up to the two and arrested them, according to authorities.

They had a knife, box cutter and straight razor on them, police said.

The lieutenant was brought to St. Barnabas to be treated for multiple cuts, according to authorities.

Police have identified the suspects as 24-year-old Marquise Webb and 24-year-old Brian Innocent. Both were charged with assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, obstructing government administration, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.