Oakland police seeing uptick in ATM robberies

(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is seeing an increase in ATM robberies throughout the city.

In several recent occurrences, people have been approached by armed individual(s) and robbed of their belongings after making a transaction at an ATM, police said. Following the robberies, the armed individual(s) would leave the area in a waiting car.

The ATM robberies have occurred in Uptown, Fruitvale, Chinatown and Montclair, OPD said.

Oakland police continues to investigate each of the robberies. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 510-238-3326.