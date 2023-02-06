Police line, do not cross sign against a brick wall with windows in New York

(NewsNation) — An off-duty New York City police officer was shot while trying to help a family member buy a car.

The NYPD officer was going with his brother to buy a car when he was shot in the head, according to news reports.

The officer and his brother reportedly arrived for an arranged meetup to look at the car when the shootout happened.

In a press conference, Mayor Eric Adams linked the crime to gun violence seen across the city.

“An officer conducting a simple errand and a dangerous person pulled out a firearm. As we see so far and so often in the city, too many illegal guns are in the hands of bad people and doing bad things,” he said.

The officer’s name has not been released and he is in critical condition at a Brooklyn hospital. A manhunt is underway for the suspect.