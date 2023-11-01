Ohio kidnapping survivor to other victim: ‘You’re not alone’

(NewsNation) — Mackenzie Mastin was held captive for three days by a man who’s committed similar crimes before and recently had a victim escape his trap.

Mastin joined “Banfield” on Wednesday night to discuss the recent arrest of William Mozingo, who abducted Mastin in 2017 and held her captive for three days. She says it was the “scariest experience” of her life.”

Mozingo served two years for the crime and has allegedly abducted women on three other occasions, most recently being Chloe Jones, who was rescued in October from his garage.

Mastin told “Banfield” she “just couldn’t believe that he (Mozingo) was out and able to do it again after doing it so many times.”

“My heart and my prayers go out to Chloe and her family for what she had to go through. And I just want her to know that she’s not alone in this and that she’s not the only one that he did this to.”