Ohio teen to be sentenced in deaths of boyfriend, friend

(NewsNation) — An Ohio teenager will be sentenced Monday after being found guilty of murder in connection with a crash that killed her boyfriend and another teenager inside her car.

Mackenzie Shirilla was found guilty of four counts of murder in what prosecutors called an “intentional act.” Now, the 19-year-old faces the rest of her life behind bars.

Shirilla was charged with 12 counts, including four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of drug possession and one count of possessing criminal tools.

The friends and families of the victims were overcome with emotion, hugging and crying as the verdicts were read.

“Just a senseless act that has really destroyed three lives and three families,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said.

Investigators say Shirilla, who was out for an early-morning drive with her boyfriend and another teenager in July of 2022, deliberately accelerated to 100 mph before slamming into a brick wall.

Prosecutors say the evidence showed Shirilla, only 17 years old at the time, never showed any signs of slowing down.

Shirilla’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Dominic Russo, and his friend 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors also argued that the crash was intentional and was done to end Shirilla’s tumultuous relationship with Russo.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo announced the verdict, saying Shirilla’s actions were not “not reckless driving,” but that it was murder.

“She took everyone in the car with her,” the judge said.

The defense, however, said the prosecution didn’t provide enough evidence to prove the crash was more than a “tragic accident.

“It’s not clear, it’s not explicit to draw the inference she acted purposefully,” Shirilla’s attorney James McDonnell said.

But the judge disagreed, telling a local news outlet that the final seconds of security footage were key in reaching a guilty verdict.

Shirilla is expected to be sentenced on Monday and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

However, the father of Shirilla’s boyfriend doesn’t want the teen to be sent to jail for life.

“I don’t want the rest of her life ruined, too. It isn’t going to make me feel any better,” Frank Russo told NBC News.