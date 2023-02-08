Traffic stop leads to $1.3M drug bust in Ohio

The Portage County Sheriff’s Department P.A.C.E. unit seized approximately $1.3 million worth of illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Ohio. (Credit: Portage County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (NewsNation) — A man was arrested during a traffic stop in Portage County, Ohio, earlier this month when police discovered approximately $1.3 million worth of illegal drugs in his vehicle, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (P.A.C.E.) unit stopped the vehicle for traffic violations. The unit conducted a K-9 search after observing suspicious activity, ultimately leading to the discovery of multiple bags of illegal drugs, police said.

Police found approximately 24 pounds of multi-colored tablets that were believed to be MDMA, otherwise known as ecstasy pills. However, the pills tested positive for methamphetamine during an on-scene test.

The driver, who was identified as 49-year-old Cornell Harp by the Kent Ravenna Record-Courier, admitted to police that he was traveling from out of state and was nearing his drop-off location — which has not been identified.

The department said it is believed that the drugs seized in this case were in direct connection with a Mexican drug cartel.

Harp was charged with trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony, in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna, the Record-Courier reported.

Police said Harp had a prior federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine.