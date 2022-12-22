Ohio twins found alive, suspect arrested in Indianapolis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NewsNation) — An AMBER Alert for missing twins Kason and Kyair Thomass ended Thursday night, and suspect Nalah Jackson is in custody.

Kason and Kyair Thomass | Photo courtesy: Columbus Ohio Police

Columbus, Ohio police confirmed to NewsNation affiliate WCMH that both abducted babies had been found safe.

Hours after Jackson was taken into custody, 5-month-old Kason Thomass was found alive in a stolen Honda Accord near a Papa John’s pizza in Indianapolis.

“The 5-month-old boy is in good health and being transported to a hospital to be checked out,” Columbus police tweeted.

🚨AMBER ALERT UPDATE🚨



Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday by @IMPDnews. Kason Thomass, the missing 5-month-old baby, was not with the suspect. The search for the child is ongoing & has expanded to Indiana where an Amber Alert has been initiated. @FBI is offering a $10k reward. pic.twitter.com/5tYg33LDsg — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 22, 2022

The other infant, twin sister Kyair Thomass, was found Tuesday abandoned in a parking lot near the Dayton airport, according to NewsNation affiliate WJW. The infant was found in a car seat and wrapped in a quilt jumper, according to NewsNation affiliate WDTN.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the twins were in their car seats when their mother stopped at a pizza shop in Columbus around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Police said she left the vehicle running while she went into the shop. She told officers when she turned around after entering, she noticed her vehicle was gone.