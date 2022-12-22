Ohio twins found alive, suspect arrested in Indianapolis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NewsNation) — An AMBER Alert for missing twins Kason and Kyair Thomass ended Thursday night, and suspect Nalah Jackson is in custody.
Columbus, Ohio police confirmed to NewsNation affiliate WCMH that both abducted babies had been found safe.
Hours after Jackson was taken into custody, 5-month-old Kason Thomass was found alive in a stolen Honda Accord near a Papa John’s pizza in Indianapolis.
“The 5-month-old boy is in good health and being transported to a hospital to be checked out,” Columbus police tweeted.
The other infant, twin sister Kyair Thomass, was found Tuesday abandoned in a parking lot near the Dayton airport, according to NewsNation affiliate WJW. The infant was found in a car seat and wrapped in a quilt jumper, according to NewsNation affiliate WDTN.
According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the twins were in their car seats when their mother stopped at a pizza shop in Columbus around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Police said she left the vehicle running while she went into the shop. She told officers when she turned around after entering, she noticed her vehicle was gone.