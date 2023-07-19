Oklahoma hospital warns of teen posing as medical professional

NORMAN, Okla. (NewsNation) — An Oklahoma hospital is on high alert Wednesday morning after being tipped off about a teenage swindler pretending to be a medical professional.

Zachry Bailey, 17, scammed his way into a Texas hospital, pretending to be a physician assistant.

According to court documents, Bailey made a stop at Scrubs-R-Us before walking into a hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Bailey managed to squeak his way by the front desk at Corpus Christi Medical Center because there was supposedly no human resources representative present, just a now-former CCMC volunteer coordinator.

He told the hospital desk he was a traveling physician assistant, and claimed he needed a new badge.

“They basically beat it into our heads that we needed to be all about customer service, so I was like, ‘Okay if you send me a picture, then I can get your badge started for you,’” said CCMC’s former volunteer coordinator. “I’ve known people that are very young. One, they just don’t age hardly at all and two, they are just really smart, so they can get through college faster, so I was trying to not hold that against him.”

Although the former CCMS volunteer coordinator claimed to have reservations about Bailey, she made the badge for him anyway. She said that his confidence made up for his young appearance

That badge gave him access to the emergency room, intensive care units and even the nursery.

It wasn’t until a month later that hospital staff caught on to his ruse and he was kicked out.

It wasn’t until hospital staff found him on social media that they realized Bailey wasn’t who he said he was. Bailey was then relieved of his duties and escorted off the property.

“I feel bad because I kinda fell for it, I was like, ‘Oh ya, because who does that? Who has the idea to go into the hospital and be like, I’m going to be a doctor today,’” said a CCMC ICU nurse.

The teen was indicted on a third-degree felony of forgery and acting without a license.

On April 23, 2023, Bailey married his 16-year-old girlfriend in Oklahoma County. His girlfriend’s parents signed off on the marriage, and claimed they were not aware of his schemes.

The girl’s parents also said Bailey told them he worked at the local hospital — Norman Regional.

The hospital said it had never heard of Bailey but the staff is on the lookout in case he tries to sneak in.

The teen now faces fraud charges in Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri. In Oklahoma County, Bailey faces a felony charge of Obtaining Property by Trick/Deception or False Representation/Pretense.

Police in Missouri have an open case investigating alleged bank fraud, but said they could not share information on that case because Bailey was a minor at the time of the incident.

Bailey is set to appear in an Oklahoma court at the end of the month.

KFOR contributed to this report.