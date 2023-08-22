Police search Kansas property formerly owned by BTK

Oklahoma police searched a Kansas property that formerly belonged to serial killer Dennis Rader, known as BTK. (KSNW-TV)

(NewsNation) — Oklahoma authorities are searching a Kansas property that formerly belonged to Dennis Rader, the serial killer known as BTK.

The Osage County sheriff in Oklahoma told NewsNation affiliate KSNW-TV investigators are following leads of missing persons possibly related to Rader.

“I can confirm we are working leads on possible murder and missing persons that could be related to BTK,” Undersheriff Gary Upston said.

The property is located in Park City, Kansas, a suburb of Wichita.

Park City Police Chief Phil Bostian told KSNW-TV that Osage County called them as a courtesy and asked public works to move some cement and do a little digging.

Rader, more commonly known as “BTK,” which stands for bind, torture and kill, was convicted of killing 10 people from 1974 to 1991 in 2005.

Kerri Rawson, Rader’s daughter, told NewsNation she was flown to Oklahoma in June to help investigators in Osage County. Rawson also said she visited her farther in prison for a total of three hours in June and July to try and get information from him.

However, he was uncooperative, she said. She did not know police were going to start digging at the property today.

Rawson previously told NewsNation the stain of the killings has followed the family.

“We just we have to carry around the burden of what our family member did. … We didn’t know. My family is still being accused of hiding things, or somehow being involved in my father’s actions. Seven of my father’s murders happened before I was born,” Rawson said.

NewsNation affiliate KSNW-TV and digital producer Liz Jassin contributed to this report.