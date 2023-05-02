Oklahoma woman’s daughter, 3 grandkids among 7 found dead

Authorities searched a rural property near the town of Henryetta, Oklahoma on Monday, May 1, 2023 where they say seven bodies were found while they searched for two teenagers reported missing. (KFOR)

HENRYETTA, Okla. (NewsNation) — A woman identified four of the seven bodies found dead at a rural Oklahoma property as her daughter and three grandchildren on Tuesday.

Authorities discovered the bodies of seven people Monday while searching a rural Oklahoma property for two missing teenagers: 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice told reporters Monday that three of the bodies found were believed to include those of Webster and Brewer, along with Jesse McFadden, the felon authorities had said the teens were traveling with.

“We are no longer looking,” Rice said. “We believe to have found everything that we were seeking this morning. Our hearts go out to the families and friends, schoolmates and everyone else.”

Janette Mayo, 59, of Westville, Oklahoma, said the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office notified her late Monday that the other four victims were her daughter, Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15 and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

Mayo said the Sheriff’s Office told her that her daughter and grandchildren were all found shot to death in various locations on McFadden’s property.

All seven bodies were found near the town of Henryetta, a town of about 6,000 located about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesman Gerald Davidson said.

While Rice declined to provide details of how they died, the tragedy comes in a year marked by an uptick in mass killings in the United States.

“We’ve had our share of troubles and woes, but this one is pretty bad,” Rice told reporters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.