Over 200 New Orleans fugitives arrested through Operation North Star III initiative

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Of the more than 4,400 fugitive arrests made across America during Operation North Star III, about 200 of them happened in New Orleans.

Operation North Star III is an evidence-based strategy initiated to target violent offenders in 20 cities wanted for homicide, forcible sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault and firearms violations.

A total of 2,818 warrants were issued.

Over the course of three months, the U.S. Marshals Service was able to seize 555 firearms, over $1 million in United States currency and 85 kilograms of illegal narcotics.

“ONS is part of the Attorney General’s violent crime reduction strategy, and its success is based on community partnerships and collaboration with our local and state law enforcement partners. I want to thank the outstanding work of the women and men of the USMS and our partnering law enforcement agencies. Together with the community, these efforts have contributed to successful violence reduction efforts in ONS cities,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis.

The latest arrests will mark the third enforcement action since the initiative started in 2022. In total, more than 6,700 fugitives have been arrested, and over 900 weapons have been removed from the streets.

Officials with the U.S. Marshals note that since the 1980s, there has been an ongoing partnership with local, state and federal agencies to capture dangerous fugitives.

“Being selected to participate in Operation North Star III was an invaluable resource to the Eastern District of Louisiana. With the support of our partner agencies, the most dangerous and violent fugitives are being apprehended,” said Eastern District of Louisiana U.S. Marshal Enix Smith III.

Agencies involved in the efforts include the New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans EMS, Kenner Police Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, LA State Police, LA Probation and Parole, U.S. Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement ERO, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigations New Orleans Field Office and Crimestoppers GNO.