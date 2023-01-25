(NewsNation) — In 2020, homicides committed by those under 18 rose, with homicides committed by lone offenders up 30.2 percent and homicides by multiple youth offenders up 65.8 percent.

Communities hoping to fight youth violence have created programs to try to help young people find other paths. Pastor Corey Brooks spoke to NewsNation about his church, the New Beginnings Church of Chicago, and Project H.O.O.D which serves young people in some of Chicago’s most dangerous neighborhoods.

Brooks told NewsNation spirituality, mentorship, education and job placement can help change the lives of young people.

Watch the full interview in the player above.