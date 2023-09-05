Pennsylvania escapee sightings emerge as his mother joins search

This photo provided by the Chester County, Pa., District Attorney’s Office shows escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, who was recently convicted of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, escaped Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from a suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. (Chester County District Attorney’s Office via AP)

(NewsNation) — Investigators are starting to uncover clues regarding the whereabouts of a convicted murderer who escaped the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania.

Officials report four confirmed sightings of Danelo Cavalcante, with the most recent one occurring on Sunday afternoon.

Additionally, NewsNation learned Sunday that Cavalcante is the second person to escape from Chester County Prison this year, raising concerns about its security.

While investigators plan to address this issue, their immediate focus is to apprehend Cavalacante and return him to prison.

The search for the 34-year-old convicted murderer has been narrowed down to a 2-mile radius, with the belief that he may be hiding in a wooded area near the prison where he escaped last Thursday.

Police are utilizing a loudspeaker to broadcast a voice familiar to Cavalcante, aiming to draw him out.

“We’ve had the individual’s mother make a recording asking him to surrender peacefully,” said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens. “It’s done in Spanish or Portuguese.”

In July, Bivens led the search for accused kidnapper and murder suspect Michael Burnham, who had escaped from Warren County Prison in northwestern Pennsylvania using bedsheets. Burham was apprehended nine days after his escape.

Now, Bivens is confident that they’re getting closer to locating Cavalcante.

“We will continue to push him hard. I intend to stress him. I want to push him hard. He will make mistakes,” Bivens said.

Cavalcante was convicted of murder on Aug. 16 after a jury reached a guilty verdict in just 15 minutes.

He stabbed his ex-girlfriend 38 times in front of her children. Investigators believe he committed his crime after the woman discovered he was wanted for murder in his native Brazil.

A home surveillance camera captured video of Cavalcante walking early Saturday morning.

Police are urging residents living near the search area to keep all doors and windows locked, as they believe Cavalcante is growing more desperate and could become increasingly dangerous.

“We’re doing everything. We’re bringing in all the experts in this area,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. “We have the top men and women working around the clock to bring this man to justice and we won’t stop until he’s captured.”

The have been at least two home burglaries in the search area and police suspect Cavalcante is responsible.

At one point, a state trooper reported spotting Cavalcante from a distance but lost him during a pursuit. Meanwhile, officials continue to withhold details on how Cavlcante escaped, emphasizing the priority right now is the search for him.