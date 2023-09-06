Pennsylvania inmate escape should’ve never happened: Ex-US marshal

(NewsNation) — A former U.S. marshal says the escape of inmate Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania prison last week “should’ve never happened.”

“It’s pretty astounding that he basically used the same method that was done back in May, for another escapee who actually went out through the same path, and that acting warden is really downplaying the situation,” Art Roderick said. “This should’ve never happened again, never mind just a couple months later.”

New security footage shows Cavalcante standing in a passageway, bracing his hands against one wall and his feet against another before climbing away out of camera range. The escape appears to be similar to that of another inmate, Igor Bolte, in May. He was captured moments after he escaped, according to reports.

“Was (the guard) alert? Obviously not. You should have seen him, this individual going across two different roofs in the facility and getting out that way,” Roderick said. “So, they’ve got a lot of work to do internally here at this particular facility.”

He continued: “It’s getting to the point where it’s very frustrating for law enforcement, and it’s frustrating for the community. So, I’m praying that we can get this guy in custody very soon before he ends up hurting somebody.”

Cavalcante, 34, has been spotted five times since he escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, but he’s still on the run.

“It amazes me how lucky these fugitives can be,” Roderick said. “A lot of times, I can’t tell you how many places that I’ve looked for fugitives and missed them by five minutes. Sooner or later, this individual’s luck is going to run out.”

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office is conducting a thorough investigation into Cavalcante’s escape. He received a life sentence last month after being convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao. According to prosecutors, Cavalcante killed her to keep her from alerting authorities he was wanted in a 2017 killing in Brazil.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of Cavalcante.

Nick Smith and Evan Lambert contributed to this report.