Pennsylvania police searching for escaped Chester County inmate

(NewsNation) — Hundreds of law enforcement agents in Pennsylvania are searching for an inmate from Chester County prison who escaped Thursday.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says Danelo Souza Cavalcante, 34, who was serving a life sentence for killing his girlfriend in 2021, escaped around 8:50 a.m. NewsNation partner The Hill reports that Cavalcante fatally stabbed his girlfriend 38 times “in broad daylight in front of her four-year-old and seven-year-old,” according to District Attorney Deb Ryan.

Authorities said at a news conference that they believe Cavalcante is still in the general Chester County area, but they do believe he is trying to eventually flee south. There’s no evidence at this time to suggest anyone helped facilitate the escape or is assisting him at this time, they added.

Ryan said the search was focused on railways, waterways and routes out of the area.

Cavalcante, prosecutors say, killed Deborah Brandao to stop her from telling police about charges against him in Brazil in connection with a 2017 slaying.

He had been waiting for a transfer to state prison before his escape.

Authorities say Cavalcante is 5 feet tall and 120 pounds, with curly black hair, a closely cropped beard and mustache.

Anyone with information on Cavalcante’s whereabouts can call 911, 610-344-4691 or 610-344-4690.

A $10,000 reward is being given for reward leading to Cavalcante’s apprehension.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.