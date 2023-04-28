Pentagon leak suspect awaits detention hearing ruling

TOPSHOT – This photo illustration created on April 13, 2023, shows the suspect, national guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, DC. – FBI agents on Thursday arrested a young national guardsman suspected of being behind a major leak of sensitive US government secrets — including about the Ukraine war. US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the arrest made “in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information.” (Photo by Stefani REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A day after appearing in court in a prison jumpsuit wearing rosary beads and handcuffs, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman charged with releasing classified information still awaits a ruling on whether he will remain in jail pending trial.

Federal prosecutors argued Jack Teixeira, 21, destroyed evidence, made posts about violence and murder and could still pose a threat to national security. But his defense team said he has nowhere to flee or any history of crime.

The allegations are included in an 18-page filing made Wednesday night ahead of Thursday’s detention hearing arguing Teixeira should remain in custody while he awaits trial. He was arrested earlier this month after classified documents surfaced on social media.

Teixeira is accused of sharing highly classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other top national security issues in a chat room on Discord, a platform that started as a hangout for gamers. The stunning breach exposing closely held intelligence has sparked international concern and raised fresh questions about America’s ability to safeguard its secrets.

The filing goes on to allege Teixeira took “obstructive steps” after the Justice Department began investigating the leak, including smashing electronic devices and telling other Discord users to delete messages. A tablet, laptop and Xbox were allegedly found in a dumpster at his home.

Prosecutors also mentioned how Teixeira received a suspension in March of 2018 when a fellow high school classmate overheard him talking about guns at the school and making racial threats.

They zeroed in on photos of guns, tactical gear and shooting targets inside Teixeira’s room. Other pictures showed pieces of a laptop, tablet and an Xbox that prosecutors said he tried to destroy as a way to allegedly hide evidence.

Beyond a national security risk, prosecutors also allege Teixeira has a history of regularly making comments about murder and violence. They claim he used his government computer to search for the terms “Ruby Ridge,” “Las Vegas shooting,” Mandalay Bay shooting,” “Buffalo tops shooting” and “Uvalde.”

Discord chat logs included in the filing also show Teixeira told another user he was tempted to buy a minivan and convert it into an “assassination van.”

Plus, prosecutors claimed Teixeira could possibly further disclose sensitive information if released from jail.

However, his defense team argued that Teixeira no longer has access to classified information, and certain parameters can be set, like not allowing him to go on the internet.

“The government’s allegations … offer no support that Mr. Teixeira currently, or ever, intended any information purportedly to the private social media server to be widely disseminated,” his defense said.

As of Friday morning, a motive for why Teixeira allegedly posted the classified info still remains unknown.

Two commanders in Teixeira’s Air National Guard unit remain suspended and have lost access to sensitive information as well. Their names and the possible role played in the case also remain unknown.

The Associated Press and Tyler Wornell contributed to this report.