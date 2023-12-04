1 security guard dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia Macy’s stabbing

(NewsNation) — One security guard is dead and two others are injured after a stabbing at Center City Philadelphia Macy’s on Monday morning, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Philadelphia police say the incident began with an attempted shoplifting around 10:45 a.m., at a store just one block away from City Hall.

The male suspect was attempting to steal several hats when he was stopped by security, according to the local news outlet. The suspect left the store and then returned 15 minutes later, stabbing a 30-year-old security guard in the neck.

A second guard, a 23-year-old man, tried to intervene but was stabbed in the face and arm, according to investigators. Police have not revealed his condition.

The 30-year-old guard was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. It is unclear at this time who the third victim is.

The suspect fled from the Macy’s, got in the subway and was then apprehended around noon, police said. His name has not been released.

“We are heartbroken about the incident that took place today at Macy’s Center City. The store will temporarily remain closed as we work with law enforcement on this investigation and defer any further comments about the case to them. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority,” a Macy’s spokesperson said in a statement.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.