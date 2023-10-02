Philadelphia police ask for help identifying looting suspects

(NewsNation) — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of people who looted an Apple store last week.

Surveillance video showed the group forcing their way into the store, taking phones, laptops and tablets while the employees attempted to leave.

Police warn not to approach the suspects if they are seen and to contact 911 immediately.

The looting was part of a string of ransacking at various businesses, which prompted an increased police presence across the city.

Despite the extra precautions, two people were taken into custody after police say they looted a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store 30 minutes north of the Apple Store.

So far, a total of 52 arrests have been made, and all but three of them are adults, according to Jane Roh, spokesperson for the Philadelphia district attorney’s office.

The chaos began last Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. after several 911 calls said a group of as many as 100 people were moving through Philadelphia’s Center City.