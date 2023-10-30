Police share last known photo of Massachusetts murder suspect

The most recent photo of Aaron Pennington on Oct. 11, 2023. Via Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

(NewsNation) — Police have released the last known photo of Aaron Pennington, the Massachusetts father wanted for the brutal murder of his wife Breanne Pennington.

The image shows Pennington glancing down at a doorbell camera on Oct. 11, over a week before his wife was found dead in their home on Oct. 22, according to the photo’s time stamp.

Police believe Pennington left his home on Sunday, Oct. 22 in a white 2013 BMW. The vehicle was found in a wooded area nearby Monday night and he is now believed to be on foot, according to a press release.

On that Sunday, police responded to a disturbance call after Aaron and Breanne’s four children ran to a neighbor’s home. On arrival, they found Breanne shot dead.

Pennington is described as a 6’2″ white male who weighs approximately 175 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Police say he is “armed and dangerous”

Police are urging anyone with information on Pennington’s whereabouts to contact the state police at 508-832-9124 or Gardner Police at 978-632-5600.