Police: 14 wounded in drive-by shooting in Chicago

(NewsNation) — At least 14 people were injured, some critically, in a shooting Halloween night on the west side of Chicago.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said during a news conference Monday night the youngest victim is 3 years old. Two teenagers, ages 11 and 13, were also hit. The rest of the victims were adults.

Gunshots began ringing out near Polk Street and California Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Brown said it was a drive-by shooting that lasted a mere few seconds.

There is video of the incident, though Brown said police do not yet have a motive or suspects. Police believe there were two shooters, and a $15,000 reward has been offered for any information.

A crowd was gathered at the street corner prior to the shooting, though Brown said it was too early to know what prompted the gathering.