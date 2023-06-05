Police arrest 10-year-old child for car theft

  • The 10-year-old allegedly stole an SUV from a home in Michigan
  • The child then led police on a chase on I-75 before escaping on foot
  • Police are not releasing the name of the minor, who is now in detention

(NewsNation) — Police in Michigan arrested a 10-year-old child accused of stealing an SUV and leading police on a chase to evade capture.

The theft occurred near Saginaw, Michigan, where the child allegedly stole a Buick Encore from a home and drove down Interstate 75, refusing to stop for law enforcement.

A number of people called 911 to report seeing a child driving on the highway, while police were also alerted by OnStar.

Eventually, OnStar disabled the stolen vehicle, and it bumped into a guardrail as it came to a stop. The child was not injured and escaped on foot but was later detained.

Police are not releasing the identity of the child due to their age.

