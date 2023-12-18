Delaware police arrest driver who hit Biden motorcade for DUI

President Joe Biden reacts after hearing a loud bang as he leaves his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. A car plowed into a parked SUV that was part of Biden’s motorcade Sunday night while the president was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(NewsNation) — Police in Wilmington, Delaware have charged a 46-year-old man with driving under the influence and inattentive driving after he hit a vehicle guarding President Joe Biden’s motorcade Sunday night.

In a statement, Wilmington Police told NewsNation the collision was accidental and the driver, a Wilmington resident named James Cooper, was charged with driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and inattentive driving.

The incident happened as Biden was leaving his campaign office and heading to the motorcade to return home. A car hit an SUV being used to block an intersection while the president was leaving the office.

After the driver hit the SUV, he reportedly tried to keep driving into the closed intersection before he was stopped by Secret Service, with weapons drawn.

Biden was ushered into his waiting motorcade, where first lady Jill Biden was already inside, and the motorcade left without further incident. Biden’s schedule was not disrupted and the Secret Service handed the investigation over to local police, a sign they didn’t consider the driver a serious threat to the president.