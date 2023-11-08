Police announce arrest in death of Detroit synagogue leader

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo in Detroit, Oct. 13, 2022. Samantha Woll, a Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 police said. The motive wasn’t known. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

(NewsNation) — Detroit police announced they have arrested a suspect in the death of Samantha Woll, a synagogue leader in Detroit who was fatally stabbed at her home.

“As part of my continuing commitment to transparency in this matter, I am sharing with the community that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of Samantha Woll. While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case,” Detroit Police Chief James E. White said.

Police did not identify the suspect and said further details would remain confidential to protect the ongoing investigation.

Woll, who was 40 years old, was the board president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. She was found fatally stabbed outside her home Oct. 21 after leaving a wedding in the early hours of the morning. Police believe she was stabbed inside her home but managed to make it outside before collapsing.

The timing of Woll’s death led some to speculate the stabbing was motivated by antisemitism connected to the war between Israel and Hamas. However, police cautioned the public about drawing early conclusions and said initial investigations showed no indications the attack was a hate crime. Authorities also said there was no sign of forced entry at Woll’s home.

Woll was remembered by the community as a leader deeply involved in social justice and interfaith movements.