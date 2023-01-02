Police arrest suspect in New York machete attack

Pictured above is the weapon police say was used to attack officers outside a New Year’s party in Times Square.

(NewsNation) — Police arrested and charged a 19-year-old man accused of using a machete to attack a pair of New York City police officers outside a New Year’s celebration in Times Square, the department announced Monday.

Trevor Bickford, of Maine, is charged with two counts each of attempted murder of a police officer and attempted assault, according to NYPD.

Investigators are reviewing Bickford’s online postings, which included some mentions of Islamic extremist views, an official told The Associated Press. The official could not publicly discuss details about the ongoing investigation and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

The attack happened shortly after 10 p.m. about eight blocks from Times Square, according to NewsNation affiliate PIX11. Bickford was just outside the high-security zone where weapons screening took place.

Two of the officers were struck before police shot the man in the shoulder, PIX11 reported.

Both officers were taken to the hospital — one with a fractured skull and the other with a cut, PIX11 reported.

Bickford also was taken to the hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound, The AP reported..

All three are expected to recover, The AP reported.

Investigators have said they believe Bickford traveled to New York City earlier in the week. Local and federal officials had not determined a motive as of early Monday afternoon, according to PIX11.

The district attorney’s office did not yet have a date set for an arraignment.

This is a developing report. Refresh for updates.