Police look for attacker who stabbed 2 at San Jose high school

(KRON) — Officers are responded to a stabbing that involved two students at James Lick High School in San Jose around 11:25 a.m., according to the San Jose Police Department. The unknown suspect, or suspects, fled the scene before police arrived.

The two students, both described as juveniles, were transported to the hospital. Each had at least one stab wound. One of the students was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The second student was treated for life-threatening injuries but has been stabilized, according to SJPD. One student reportedly sustained a stab wound in the arm and the other sustained a stab wound in the back.

Police are investigating. The school was temporarily placed on lockdown for around 30 minutes and police are advising people to avoid the area. A notice was sent out to parents notifying them about the incident.

SJPD said it is coordinating with school district officials.

Police are still looking for the alleged attacker. It is currently unknown whether the attacker is a student at the high school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.