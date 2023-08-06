Police believe body found is missing Maryland woman Rachel Morin

(NewsNation) — The search for a missing Maryland woman has now turned into a homicide investigation.

Rachel Morin, 37, was last seen alive at around 6 p.m. Saturday when she left to take a walk on a nature trail in Bel Air, Maryland. Her boyfriend reported her missing.

Morin’s car was later found at the Williams Street entrance to the trail with no sight of her.

Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, the Hartford County Sheriff’s Office said a woman’s body was discovered off of the Ma and Pa Trail.

While a final identification of the body will be given by a medical examiner, the sheriff’s office firmly believes it is Morin.

“While we firmly believe this is the body of Rachel Morin, that final determination belongs with the medical examiner and that has not happened yet,” Sheriff Gahler said.

Gahler said there were indicators in Morin’s case where investigators have “no doubt” it is a homicide case.

At this time, authorities do not have a person they consider a possible suspect in the investigation. They say there will be an increased police presence near the Ma and Pa Trail.

Another woman also went missing in Bel Air on Saturday. Karen Elliott, 58, was last spotted walking into a wooded area behind Cypress Drive. The sheriff’s office insists this case is “completely unrelated” to Morin’s death.

Anyone with information on either case is urged to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at 410-836-5430.