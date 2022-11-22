Police can’t verify stalker theory in Idaho murder

(NewsNation) — Authorities announced Tuesday that there is no evidence related to Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves having a stalker.

After looking through “hundreds of pieces of information related to this topic,” authorities said in a news release that they have not been able to verify or identify a stalker.

Authorities also clarified in the news release that the type of knife used in the attacks is believed to be a fix-blade knife. However, detectives continue to look for the weapon.

All four victims were members of fraternities and sororities: seniors Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, junior Xana Kernodle, and freshman Ethan Chapin. The women were roommates and Chapin was dating Kernodle.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said authorities have received nearly 650 tips and conducted 90 interviews so far. Police have also requested businesses and residences in specific parts of the city to share with them footage recorded between 3 and 6 a.m. on the day of the killings.

Additionally, the city of Moscow has set up a new webpage with information on resources related to the investigation. There will be a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday.