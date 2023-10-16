Police search for 4 Georgia inmates who escaped from jail

(NewsNation) — Authorities are asking for help after four inmates escaped from a Georgia detention center, NewsNation affiliate WRBL reported.

The inmates escaped through a damaged day room window and cut a fence as a blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to aid in the escape around 3:00 a.m. Monday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmates were being held on a variety of charges.

The inmates are Joey Fournier, 52, who was being held at the Bibb County Detention Center for murder. Marc Kerry Anderson, a 24-year-old, was being held for aggravated assault. Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, and Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, held for firearm possession and drug trafficking, also escaped.

Georgia officials, along with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Office, are conducting the search for these inmates, according to a press release.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.