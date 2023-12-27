Police prepare for New Year’s Eve security threats

(NewsNation) — As New Year’s Eve approaches, law enforcement officials are warning of increased threats to public gatherings.

The countdown to 2024 is underway and in a matter of days, up to one million people will gather in New York’s Times Square to watch the ball drop. But the Israel-Hamas war is creating some safety concerns.

Right now, there are no known credible specific threats, but the area is considered an attractive target for foreign terrorists and homegrown violent extremists.

Local, state and federal law enforcement are all on high alert and working together to implement security plans to keep people safe.

Earlier in the month, an intelligence bulletin from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security was sent out to law enforcement agencies across the country.

The notice expressed serious concern about lone wolf attacks and targeted violence at high-profile events like the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square.

The FBI also said attackers could use large gatherings to commit violence against Jews, Muslims and Christians.

Since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, the FBI says various foreign terrorist groups have called for lone wolf attacks in the U.S.

There’s also a concern that pro-Hamas and pro-Palestinian protesters could be planning to invade the New Year’s Eve ball drop festivities on Sunday, which could put an even bigger target on the NYPD, which is already dealing with a severe shortage of police officers.

On Christmas Day, police clashed with protesters in midtown Manhattan, resulting in a shoving match where no one was injured but six people were arrested.

Mayor Eric Adams said the city is monitoring social media and online chatter for any potential threats.

“There’s always a serious concern around safety around New Year’s Eve because there’s a large number of people and people look for that if they want to do bad things,” Adams said.

There was a lone wolf attack during last year’s celebration after a man drove from Maine to New York City and attacked three police officers with a machete while they were on duty at a checkpoint near Times Square.

The officers recovered and the 20-year-old is set to go on trial for assault and attempted murder in March.