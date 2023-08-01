Police: No connection between Gilgo Beach, Atlantic City murders

This booking image provided by Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office shows Rex Heuermann, a Long Island architect who was charged Friday, July 14, 2023, with murder in the deaths of three victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via AP0

(NewsNation) — Authorities have confirmed suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is not connected to a series of homicides in New Jersey.

Prosecutor William Reynolds issued a statement regarding the 2006 killings that happened on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, do not appear to be connected with the Gilgo Beach killings.

“At this point in time, after ACPO detectives recently met with Suffolk County detectives to compare timelines, dates, methodologies, etc. of both cases, there does not seem to be a connection between the suspect in the Gilgo Beach case and the Atlantic County homicides from 2006,” the statement read.

Authorities investigated a possible connection between the crimes after Heuermann was charged with the murders of Amber Costello, Melissa Barthelemy and Megan Waterman. All three victims were found in Suffolk County, New York, in 2010.

After Heuermann was charged, Suffolk County authorities reached out to other jurisdictions to compare information on the Gilgo Beach killings and other unsolved murders.

The 2006 killings, which occurred near the border of Atlantic City, New Jersey, are believed to be the work of a serial killer. The bodies of Kim Raffo, Tracy Ann Roberts, Barbara Breidor and Molly Dilts were found in a ditch near a hotel. All four women worked as sex workers in the area.

Reynolds said the investigation into the 2006 deaths continues to be an open case. Anyone with information should call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office or Crimestoppers.