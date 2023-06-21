Police release calls after shooting of 3 young Ohio boys

This undated photo released by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office shows Chad Doerman. Doerman, who is accused of fatally shooting his three young sons on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Monroe Township, Ohio, admitted to planning the killings and lined them up before executing them with a rifle, prosecutors said Friday. (Clermont County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

(NewsNation) — Officials on Tuesday released two 911 calls made the day three young boys were shot to death at their New Richmond, Ohio, home.

Chad Doerman, 32, is accused of fatally shooting his three sons, ages 3, 4 and 7. The boys were found outside their home with gunshot wounds Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors say Doerman admitted to planning the killings and lined the boys up before executing them with a rifle.

Police tried to save their lives, but the children died at the scene. Their 34-year-old mother also suffered a gunshot to the hand while trying to shield her sons from their father, and was transported to the hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

David Gast, Clermont County’s chief prosecutor of Municipal Court, said Friday one of the boys tried to flee into a nearby field, but Doerman “hunted” his son down and brought him back to their home before killing him.

Bail for Doerman, who is charged with aggravated murder, was set at $20 million. He is being held in Clermont County Jail.

In one of the calls released by police, the caller reported a girl “running down the street,” saying her “stepfather is killing everyone in the family.”

The caller said she asked the girl to get in the car with her, but the girl said she couldn’t leave her family.

During the other call released by police, someone at an automotive shop across the street said he saw two children had been shot.

A previous press release said there had been another 911 call made, presumably from the child’s mother, who was screaming that her “babies had been shot.”

A preliminary hearing for Doerman is set for Monday, June 26.