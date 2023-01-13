Ana Walshe reported husband’s threat to kill her in 2014

COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Authorities continue to compile evidence 13 days after the disappearance of 39-year-old Ana Walshe, who was last seen at her home in Cohasset.

The wife and mother of three purportedly left home for a business trip in the early hours of Jan. 1 but investigators said she never boarded her plane bound for Washington, D.C.

Now, all eyes are on the 39-year-old’s husband, Brian Walshe — a convicted art fraudster — who has been arrested on suspicion of lying to police about his wife’s disappearance.

D.C. Police sources confirmed to NewsNation’s Evan Lambert that Brian was the suspect in a report from 2014, where Ana Walshe (then Knipp) reported that he threatened to kill her and her friends.

The case never progressed because police said Ana refused to cooperate during an investigation. She would eventually marry Brian.

On Thursday, the Cohasset community came together to pray by candlelight for the mother of three.

“She was a great person, very loving, very supportive. A great friend,” Ana’s friend Delmy Munguia said.

A few of Ana’s close friends joined to comfort each other, but others who live in the community said they felt drawn to the candlelight vigil because of how close-knit their community is.

“I think we all need to stay closer together, be in touch with people, see what’s going on in their lives,” community member Dawn Mack, who attended the vigil, said.

Brian Walshe has not been charged in connection with his wife’s disappearance but remains in police custody after he pleaded not guilty to a single count of misleading police in Quincy District Court on Monday.