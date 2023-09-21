Police search for escaped inmate in St. Louis County, Missouri

Tommy Lee Boyd was seen on security cameras leaving the hospital on foot. (St. Louis County Police Department)

(NewsNation) — Offers with the St. Louis County Police Department are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody while receiving treatment at a medical center.

Surveillance video showed 45-year-old Tommy Wayne Boyd leaving Mercy Hospital South on foot. Boyd is serving a 30-year sentence for statutory sodomy, with the Missouri sex offender registry showing he was convicted for assaulting an 11-year-old.

He was last seen by hospital staff at 3:45 a.m. on Thursday and is described as a white male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and around 154 pounds with a beard and balding hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jacket and orange slippers. According to the registry listing, Boyd has scar on his right eye and tattoos on his chest and upper arms.

Boyd is considered dangerous. It is not known if he is armed.

Police have warned locals to be aware of their surroundings and call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department if they see Boyd.

As a precaution, nearby Lindberg Schools have increased security with a lockout and have suggested parents consider driving their kids to school instead of having them walk or wait at a bus stop.