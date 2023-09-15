Police searching for accused killer who escaped from hospital

(NewsNation) — A man charged with murder is on the loose after escaping a Washington, D.C. hospital.

Christopher Haynes was last seen in the custody of the D.C. Metro Police Department on Sept. 6. One officer brought Haynes to George Washington Hospital to treat an ankle injury and while changing handcuffs, officials say Haynes assaulted the officer, managing to break loose and escape.

The police department conceded there should have been two officers escorting Haynes to and from the hospital, NewsNation’s local Washington affiliate reported.

Christopher Hayes is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Brent Hayward in Washington, D.C.

Hayward’s mother, Shiela Jackson, said she was watching the manhunt for a killer in Pennsylvania on TV, wondering why the same concern and resources weren’t also being applied to the search for her son’s alleged killer.

The department is investigating the situation and hasn’t provided NewsNation with additional updates.