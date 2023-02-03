Police searching for person who shot NJ councilwoman

Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, began her first term in 2022. (Credit: Borough of Sayreville)

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey (NewsNation) — Police are still searching for the person who fatally shot a New Jersey Councilwoman Wednesday night.

Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside her car near Samuel Circle at around 7:22 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, NewsNation local affiliate PIX11 reports.

Police are continuing to look for the suspect. They’re hoping members of the public who might know anything will come forward and talk to them.

Those who have information can contact Detective Rebecca Morales of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office 732-745-3477.

Dwumfour, at the time of her death, was just beginning her career in politics, having been elected in 2021. She ran for her borough council seat as a Republican, unseating an incumbent Democrat in a tight race.

She served on the Human Relations Commission, which focuses on diversity and bias. Mahesh Chitnis, also on the Sayreville Human Relations Commission and Dwumfour’s neighbor, said in a Facebook post that he was shocked by the killing.

“She was a woman full of life … I couldn’t believe that this can happen in my town,” Chitnis said.

According to Dwumfour’s fellow council members and local leaders of both parties, Dwumfour had a bright political future.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, tweeted that he was stunned by the news.

“Dwumfour had already built a reputation as a committed member of the borough council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness,” he said.

Dwumfour leaves behind a preteen daughter, and friends told news outlets she’d recently gotten married.

NewsNation local affiliate PIX11 contributed to this story.