Police arrest suspect connected to Calif. ‘flash mob’ robbery

(NewsNation) — Police in California arrested another suspect in connection to the “flash mob” robbery that happened last month at a Yves Saint Laurent store located in a Glendale shopping center.

Brianna Jimenez, 21, was arrested in the company of suspect Ivan Ramirez, 23, according to Glendale Police. Both are from Los Angeles. Though he was arrested last month for the same crime, Ramirez had been released after being cited, KABC reports.

Jiminez, Ramirez and alleged co-conspirators Ziona Famoso, 18, of Compton and Los Angeles residents Alana Hart, 18; Jordan Harris, 18; Jason Smith, 18; and Kip Henry, 33, have pending charges that include robbery, burglary and grand theft stemming from the Aug. 8 incident, Glendale police said in a news release.

Video footage of the robbery shows multiple people in dark clothes, hoods and masks running into, and then quickly out of, Yves Saint Laurent, NewsNation local affiliate KTLA reported. Altogether, the Glendale Police Department said at least 30 people got away with about $300,000 in merchandise.

This crime led to the formation of the Organized Retail Crime Task Force, which is a group of agencies combining resources to try and prevent robberies like these from happening.

In addition, KTLA writes that an Organized Retail Theft Grant Program that will send $267 million to 55 cities and counties in California was approved by the Board of State and Community Corrections.