Poll: Crime is a pressing issue for American voters

(NewsNation) — Crime is a top concern among many people across the country, and it’s proving to be a problem in the nation’s capital.

The overall crime rate in the District of Columbia has increased nearly 30% this year so far, according to data published by the city this week. Homicides are up nearly 15% compared with this time a year ago.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Council have at times been at odds over crime legislation. D.C. council member Brooke Pinto insists the area is in a “state of emergency” due to crime.

“It is no secret to the public that we are in a state of emergency right now,” Pinto said.

The Mexican Embassy even sounded the alarm on crime and urges its nationals to “take precautions” when visiting Washington, D.C. On Capitol Hill, the Republican-led House has started citing the city’s crime statistics while reviewing local public safety laws with no good answers yet.

But, this is a trend across the country that voters are concerned about. A NewsNation Decision Desk HQ poll found crime was the second largest issue for Americans behind inflation. More than half of those surveyed say they were at least somewhat worried about being the victim of a violent crime.

In the western part of the country, the NAACP and religious leaders are calling for a state of emergency over crime in Oakland, California. The Oakland NAACP president spoke with NewsNation this week on calling for these measures in an effort to combat a crime crisis.

“We had to say something. We was too quiet, we was too quiet. As you know, the old saying says a closed mouth never gets fed. We had to open our mouth. We had to say something,” Cynthia Adams, president of the Oakland NAACP, said during an appearance on “On Balance with Leland Vittert.”

Crime is an issue the country is clearly grappling with and one that may send voters to the polls next November.