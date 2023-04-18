LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of a series of rapes dating back to 2015, the Los Angeles Police Department stated on its website.

Police said Matthew Werner, 45, a Massachusetts native, appeared to have targeted women using social media and dating applications using various aliases to avoid detection.

Werner was arrested by LAPD investigators on Feb. 28.

He is described as a white male, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West Bureau’s Special Assault Section (SAS) is seeking additional victims and witnesses in a series of sexual assaults in the areas of North Hollywood, Mid-City, Hollywood and Woodland Hills.

Investigators identified five women whom Werner assaulted within the City of Los Angeles but believe there are others who have yet to come forward. It is believed the suspect has been involved in additional unreported sexual assaults.

Detectives are requesting that anyone with information that could lead to the identification of additional victims or witnesses contact LAPD’s Operations-West Bureau, Special Assault Section, at 213-473-0447. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to its website.