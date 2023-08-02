Possible witness in Missouri kidnapping case found dead

FILE – Police tape blocks off the residence of Timothy M. Haslett Jr., after the home was boarded up and fenced off, Oct. 10, 2022, in Excelsior Springs, Mo., following a days-long execution of a search warrant at the home. Haslett, accused of keeping a woman hidden in his basement while repeatedly sexually assaulting her was indicted by a grand jury on nine new charges, prosecutors announced Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Bill Lukitsch/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (NewsNation) — A possible witness in the case against an accused rapist in Missouri has been found dead.

Kayakers discovered human remains near an island in the Missouri River in June, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office learned Sunday that the remains were those of Jaynie Crosdale, NewsNation affiliate WDAF reports.

Police in Excelsior Springs previously named Crosdale as a potential witness in the Clay County case against Timothy Haslett Jr.

Haslett faces several felony charges after authorities say a woman escaped his home last year after being kidnapped, raped and bound. Neighbors said the woman, wearing a homemade neck restraint, was running door-to-door and screaming for help.

WDAF reports that Crosdale’s family believes she may have been a witness in the case and they are heartbroken by the news of her death.

“We are deeply saddened at this horrific news. We are, however, relieved that we finally get to have a proper burial for her. She was truly loved and will be missed,” Crosdale’s family told the station.

Clay County prosecutors told WDAF the investigation into Crosdale’s death is open and issued the following statement: “Our office is working closely with law enforcement to gather all evidence and information that is needed to build the strongest case possible and deliver justice for Jaynie Crosdale.”

In connection to the kidnapping last year, Haslett is currently being held on a $3 million bond.