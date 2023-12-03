‘Prisons are understaffed’ after fourth Philadelphia escape: Walder

(NewsNation) — A former FBI agent attributes understaffing and underfunding as a cause to the fourth jailbreak in Philadelphia prisons this year.

In the latest escape, authorities are on the hunt 34-year-old Gino Hagenkotter, who managed to break free while on a bathroom break.

“Prisons are significantly understaffed,” said NewsNation’s National Security Contributor and former FBI Special Agent Tracy Walder.

Discussing the broader issue of repeated escapes, Walder acknowledged the lack of acceptability but pointed to systemic problems.

While not absolving prison guards of their responsibilities, Walder emphasized the need for proper funding, fair wages, and increased staff to address the root causes of the issue.

“Your deputy-to-prisoner ratio is not what it should be in some of these facilities,” Walder said. “We are not paying proper wages and as a result, people are looking for jobs elsewhere. And we have a significant shortage of guards in state prisons.”

Concerns about the prison’s operation were raised, especially in light of staffing issues and malfunctioning cameras, as reported by the Philadelphia District Attorney in November.

Walder expressed disappointment that these problems had not been promptly addressed, even after previous escapes. She acknowledged the importance of functional cameras in ensuring the security of the facility and its inmates.

Walder called for increased funding, fair wages, and additional support to attract qualified individuals to these critical positions.

“Until we can start paying fair wages, we’re not going to be able to lure talented people into these positions,” Walder said. “Yes, our property taxes do go to fund prisons. But additional funding does need to be mandated by state Congresses to fund these prisons and that’s not happening.”