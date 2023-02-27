(NewsNation) — Police are investigating the death of former U.S. swimming champion Jamie Cail in the Virgin Islands.

The 42-year-old was found unresponsive in the home she shared with her boyfriend, according to the Virgin Islands police department. The cause of death has not yet been released, but police say they are conducting a criminal investigation.

Cail’s boyfriend found her just after midnight on Feb. 21 after leaving a bar to check on her, according to a statement from the police.

“Upon his arrival, he discovered his girlfriend on the floor,” police said. “With assistance from a friend, the male was able to get the female to a nearby vehicle and transported the female to a local hospital.”

CPR was performed and 911 was notified, but Cail was declared dead at the hospital. Officials have not responded to NewsNation’s request for comment.

Cail lived and worked at a local coffee shop on St. John where she interacted with people across the community, her family told WMUR.

According to Cail’s family, she was born in New Hampshire and spent her youth competing around the country. Cail swam for team U.S.A, winning gold in 1997 on the team’s 4×200 meter freestyle relay race. Her untimely death shocked family and friends.

On Twitter, a former teammate wrote, “Jamie had an unmatched work ethic. She left everything in each practice to become a world class distance swimmer through grit. Rest in peace to a real one.”