Prosecutors: Death of Amie Harwick was a premeditated act

(NewsNation) — Prosecutors held closing arguments in the trial of Gareth Pursehouse.

Pursehouse is accused of killing Dr. Amie Harwick, his ex-girlfriend, by choking her and throwing her off her balcony in February 2020. During the trial, Harwick’s friends testified to her fear of Pursehouse, who had recently found Harwick again several years after they broke up.

The defense rested without presenting a case to the jury.

Deputy District Attorney Victor Avila told the jury it was time to hold Pursehouse accountable for his actions, emphasizing the premeditated nature of the alleged crime.

Avila reiterated the case against Pursehouse, reminding jurors of evidence presented by the prosecution that indicated Pursehouse took weeks to plan Harwick’s death and then lay in wait at her home to kill her.

“He’s not wearing a mask, he knows she is going to be able to see who is killing her, and he wants her to know what happens when you reject him,” Avila said.

Prosecutors also emphasized Harwick’s fear of Pursehouse, pointing to evidence he had stalked her. They also pointed to proof that Pursehouse took steps to cover up his actions.

Harwick had previously taken out two restraining orders against Pursehouse. If convicted, he could face life in prison.