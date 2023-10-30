Protesters demand answers after Black woman found hanging on tree

(NewsNation) — Dozens marched following the closure of the case of Yolna Lubrin, a Black woman discovered hanging from a tree last month in Orlando, Florida, according to a local newspaper.

The march aimed to urge police to disclose their findings and conduct a more thorough investigation after officers discovered Lubrin’s body Sept. 28.

Speakers at the event included Naomi Lubrin, Yolna’s sister, and the family’s attorney, Life Malcolm. Malcolm demanded that the Orlando Police Department share more records associated with the case.

Malcolm said officers called off a planned meeting with him and the family earlier in the week. Instead, he was instructed to submit public record requests to access the information that was supposed to be discussed during the meeting.

“With transparency comes trust, and by the same token, a lack of transparency breeds distrust, so it’s unusual to me that this police department would just stonewall this family from information,” he said. “It is unusual to make that promise, set that expectation for the family, and then renege with almost no explanation at the very last minute.”

An Orlando Police spokesperson said witness statements, Lubrin’s mental health history, cellphone communications and physical evidence, including no physical injuries other than ligature marks on her neck, “all point to suicide.”

The family has not received the findings. Lubrin’s family has also requested officers to conduct a sexual assault test, funded an independent autopsy and is currently awaiting the results.

On Friday, Lubrin’s sister led a crowd of protesters to the house where the body was found. From there, gatherers walked several miles throughout the Parramore community while holding up signs with pictures of Yolna Lubrin’s face while chanting her nickname, “Yo-Yo.”

Advocates highlight overlooked aspects of the case, like Lubrin’s vandalized car. They also raised concerns about her emotional state, noting her proximity to her birthday and plans to move to Miami.