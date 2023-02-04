Questions swirl over patterns in Chicago waterway deaths

(NewsNation) — Concerns are mounting over the number of bodies being pulled from the waters in Chicago.

The latest unidentified body was pulled from Lake Michigan last Sunday, and people across social media fear a serial killer could be on the loose.

This case shares similarities with at least nine other disappearances that have happened along the Chicago waterways. The disappearances started over a year ago, and the causes of death for many of the victims remain unknown.

Tracy Walder, formerly of the CIA and FBI, offers insight on “NewsNation Prime.”