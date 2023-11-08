Rachel Morin’s family takes new approach to finding killer

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — The family of Rachel Morin, a hiker who was murdered in Bel Air, Maryland , earlier this year, has begun distributing flyers in Los Angeles, where DNA evidence linked her killer to a March home invasion.

The family’s attorneys have begun distributing flyers in the Los Angeles region, partnering with the United States Postal Service’s Targeted Mailing program to get the documents into the hands of more than 58,000 residents.

The flyers are being delivered to about 10,000 homes near the L.A. crime scene, the family’s attorneys say.

The flyers are printed in Spanish on one side and English on the other, and the family hopes this new approach might lead to someone being able to identify the man believed responsible for both the L.A. assault and Morin’s killing.

Morin, 37, was reported missing Aug. 7 after she went for a nature walk in Harford County, Maryland. The mother of five’s body was found the following day along a popular hiking trail near the town of Bel Air.

Without revealing details of the crime scene where her body was discovered, the sheriff’s office has confirmed she died from a “violent attack.”

In August, police released Ring doorbell footage of a man they identified as a suspect leaving a home in Los Angeles, saying DNA from the Morin crime scene was also connected to an L.A. home invasion and assault.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler told NewsNation in September that detectives had identified the person whose arm is seen closing the door in that footage, the only surveillance video they have of the suspect.

“We’re still looking for the suspect and any opportunity we have to go national. … Because we don’t know where this guy is laying his head at night. We need people to look at that video, look at that picture and help us identify him,” Gahler said.

Authorities still do not have a name or location for the suspect. They described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 20s, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

Before distributing flyers, Morin’s family launched a digital campaign with hopes of tracking down her killer. Rebekah Morin told NewsNation that her sister was writing a book for teen girls about developing relationships.

“I can tell you that the thing that people notice the most about her was her smile and her laugh. She had a great sense of humor. She was so much fun to be around,” Rebekah said.

Shannon Morin, Rachel’s sister-in-law, has also been heavily involved in the search — and with a sense of urgency. She feels certain the suspect will strike again, saying, “It’s just a matter of time.”

