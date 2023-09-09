Rachel Morin’s killer may have more victims, sheriff says

BEL AIR, Md. (NewsNation) — A Maryland sheriff investigating the case of a murdered mother of five believes the suspect responsible for her death has probably taken additional lives.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said that while his office continues to investigate the murder of 37-year-old Rachel Morin, he would not be shocked if “future victims” are eventually connected back to the unnamed suspect.

“I won’t be surprised; I’ll be saddened as the rest of us will,” said Gahler. “But I won’t be surprised if we find other victims that just haven’t been linked up to Rachel’s case.”

It’s been one month since authorities found Morin’s body on a popular hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland, and the suspected killer is still on the loose. So far, authorities haven’t given any indication the mother of five knew the person who killed her.

Police previously released Ring doorbell footage of a man they identified as a suspect in a Los Angeles home invasion, saying DNA from the Morin crime scene was also connected to the California crime scene.

Police have not released information on the manner in which Morin was killed. Gahler said preserving the integrity of the investigation prevents them from doing so.

“What is important here is that we work the case diligently and we share with the public that which will help us bring this person into custody,” he said. “But we also have to look at putting a solid court case together afterward. (Authorities don’t want) this investigation jeopardized in any way.”

Authorities have no name connected to the suspect and don’t know where he might be at this time. He is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police have asked that anyone with information on the case call 410-836-7788. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.