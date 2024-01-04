Read all the released Jeffrey Epstein documents

(NewsNation) — A federal court has begun unsealing documents related to former billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, revealing more than 150 names of those associated with Epstein.

Not all names will be unsealed, as a judge ruled the names of sexual assault victims and minors would not be released. Documents related to two of the Jane Does are being held until at least Jan. 22 while the court reviews appeals.

Named individuals include those who worked for Epstein as well as those who may have only had a brief association with him. Those named in the documents are not necessarily accused of any wrongdoing.

Prominent names in the documents include lawyer Alan Dershowitz, former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

The first 900 pages of documents were released on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

The documents are part of a civil lawsuit brought against Ghislaine Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre who alleges she was a victim of Epstein’s abuse.

Epstein was first accused in 2005 and was arrested In 2019 after renewed media attention to the allegations. He died by suicide before he could be brought to trial.

Maxwell was convicted of multiple charges, including sex trafficking, in December of 2021.