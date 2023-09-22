Illinois school evacuated for second day in a row due to bomb threats

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (NewsNation) — For the second day in a row, a suburban Chicago elementary school was forced to evacuate following another bomb threat.

Highland Park Police say Red Oak Elementary School in Highland Park was evacuated Thursday, but the threat turned out not to be credible.

On Friday, children and staff were once again evacuated and relocated after the second bomb threat, according to the school district. A few hours later, an “all clear” was issued and the school was reopened.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the bomb threats come on the heels of a social media post from Libs of TikTok, a far-right social media account that is often critical of LGBTQ+ acceptance. According to the Sun-Times, the account posted a photo of a pride flag that was displayed in a classroom at the school. The account also included Red Oak’s social media handle. However, it isn’t clear if the posted photo was actually taken from inside the school.

“Why would an elementary school have a massive progress pride flag hanging above students’ heads all day?” the post asked.

Libs of TikTok has 2.5 million followers on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Libraries in Chicago were targeted by similar threats last week when every public library was closed for several hours last Thursday. Those threats were also determined to not be credible, according to NBC Chicago.