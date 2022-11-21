Remembering the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting victims

Childhood photos of Daniel Aston rest on a side table in his family’s home in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The 28-year-old was one of five people killed when a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

(NewsNation) — A gunman opened fire Sunday in a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club, killing at least five people and injuring dozens more.

Police haven’t yet publicly announced the names of those killed during the attack, which is being investigated as a bias-motived crime. Friends and family, however, have confirmed to news outlets the identities of at least four victims.

Below are their identities and the way their loved ones remember them. Photos of the victims were not immediately available.

Derrick Rump

Pennsylvania native Derrick Rump, 38, worked as a bartender at Club Q and “became a staple of the LGBTQ bar,” CBS Philadelphia reported, citing a personal friend of Rump’s. The friend described Rump as “loving, supportive, with a heavy hand in his drink pouring, and just a really good listener.”

Rump’s mother described her son to ABC News as a “kind loving person who had a heart of gold” who was always there for the people he loved when they needed him.

Ashley Paugh

Ashley Paugh, 35, was “a loving mother and wife” who found joy in fishing and hunting, her sister Stephanie Clark told NBC News in an exclusive interview.

Paugh is survived by her 11-year-old daughter.

Although she wasn’t a member of the LGBTQ community, Paugh planned to see a stand-up comedy act with her friend at the club, according to NBC News.

Kelly Loving

The New York Times reported that Kelly Loving, 40, was at the club Saturday night during a weekend trip from Denver.

Those who knew Loving, described her to the New York Times as a loving and caring person “always trying to help the next person out, instead of thinking of herself.”

Loving was on Facetime with a friend when the shooting began, the newspaper reported. The friend’s final words to Loving were, “Be safe. I love you,” the paper reported.

Daniel Aston

Daniel Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man was a self-proclaimed “Master of Silly Business,” the Associated Press reported.

Aston also was a performer, who his mother told the AP “lit up a room” and “was always smiling, always happy and silly.”

